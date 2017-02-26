Coast Guard searching for owner of ad...

Coast Guard searching for owner of adrift paddleboard

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift blue and white stand up paddle board found near Maunalua Bay, Oahu, Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public's help in finding the owner of a blue and white stand up paddle board found adrift near the entrance channel to Hawaii Kai in Maunalua Bay today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 12 min Go Blue Forever 1,108
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 4,086
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 19 hr Princess Hey 335
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 19 hr Princess Hey 285
Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5 Fri Joe Balls 2
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) Fri DA Birds 303
Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions! Feb 24 Stephen Bannon 11
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Honolulu County was issued at February 27 at 7:36AM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC