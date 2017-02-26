Coast Guard searching for owner of adrift paddleboard
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift blue and white stand up paddle board found near Maunalua Bay, Oahu, Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public's help in finding the owner of a blue and white stand up paddle board found adrift near the entrance channel to Hawaii Kai in Maunalua Bay today.
