China promised not to build in disputed shoal - " Yasay
Chinese President Xi Jinping promised President Duterte that Beijing will not build structures on a rocky outcrop in the South China Sea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay said yesterday. However, experts believe it is unlikely that a Code of Conduct can be reached between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and dialogue partner China that will ease territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
