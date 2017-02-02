Case of federal agent Deedy who shot man goes before high court
Hawaii State Supreme Court Justices Richard Pollack, left, Paula Nakayama, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Sabrina McKenna, and Michael Wilson heard arguments today on whether a federal agent should face a third trial for fatally shooting a man in a Waikiki fast-food restaurant. Prosecutors who failed to secure a murder conviction after two trials are unjustly trying to get any conviction against a federal agent who shot and killed a man in a Waikiki fast-food restaurant, the agent's lawyer argued before the Hawaii Supreme Court today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|47 min
|Leeward Outlier
|811
|BREAKING GREAT News!!
|52 min
|Joe Balls
|41
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,259
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|1 hr
|District 1
|590
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|3,980
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|280
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|2 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|231
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC