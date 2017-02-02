Case of federal agent Deedy who shot ...

Case of federal agent Deedy who shot man goes before high court

Hawaii State Supreme Court Justices Richard Pollack, left, Paula Nakayama, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Sabrina McKenna, and Michael Wilson heard arguments today on whether a federal agent should face a third trial for fatally shooting a man in a Waikiki fast-food restaurant. Prosecutors who failed to secure a murder conviction after two trials are unjustly trying to get any conviction against a federal agent who shot and killed a man in a Waikiki fast-food restaurant, the agent's lawyer argued before the Hawaii Supreme Court today.

