Adele, Bruno Mars & More Set for Ovation's Week-Long Tribute to Grammy's Hottest Artists

Music lovers will want to set their DVRs for some binge-worthy music documentaries airing on Ovation TV beginning February 6. America's only arts network will pay tribute to the GRAMMY Awards by featuring some of the recording industry's biggest winners, including Kanye West , Adele, Bruno Mars , Whitney Houston and Justin Timberlake . Here are the highlights for the week: Whitney Houston : The Greatest Love of All - Monday, February 6 at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT - From an early age, Grammy Hall of Famer Whitney Elizabeth Houston showed the vocal range and star quality that would soon make her a legend in the music world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.