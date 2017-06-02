About Town: 2-6-17
Kiwanis Club of Kailua-Kona will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Makalei Golf Club, 72-3890 Hawaii Belt Road, 325-6625. All visiting Kiwanis and prospective members are invited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|26 min
|Joe Balls
|837
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|31 min
|Joe Balls
|1,272
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|35 min
|Princess Hey
|3,993
|The dummies in the square building may legalize...
|4 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|8
|Don't watch fake news KITV
|14 hr
|American_Infidel
|9
|DLNR clean Waikiki GREAT
|16 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|5
|BREAKING GREAT News!!
|16 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|49
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC