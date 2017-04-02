About Town: 2-4-17

In celebration of the Chinese New Year and of Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union's 80th anniversary, as well as the 12th anniversary of its Kaloko facility, the Hawaii Lion Dance Association from Honolulu, under the direction of Senior Instructors Kelfred Chang and Elaine Jay, will perform today. The presentation is from 2-3 p.m. at the credit union's Kaloko facility, 73-5611 Olowalu St., Kailua-Kona.

