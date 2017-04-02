About Town: 2-4-17

About Town: 2-4-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

In celebration of the Chinese New Year and of Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union's 80th anniversary, as well as the 12th anniversary of its Kaloko facility, the Hawaii Lion Dance Association from Honolulu, under the direction of Senior Instructors Kelfred Chang and Elaine Jay, will perform today. The presentation is from 2-3 p.m. at the credit union's Kaloko facility, 73-5611 Olowalu St., Kailua-Kona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 2 hr Kekela Orderly 502
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Big Nurse Bird 825
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 2 hr Joe Balls 593
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 2 hr Joe Balls 1,261
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 3,981
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 7 hr Princess Hey 281
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 232
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC