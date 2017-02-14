About Town: 2-14-17
Justin Kiyoshi Hirako of Waimea graduated Dec. 15 from Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu with a master's degree of business administration. He is the son of Jeffrey and Elaine Hirako of Waimea.
