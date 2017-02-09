9 killed in Ehime Maru tragedy off Hawaii remembered
U.S. Navy divers swam along Ehime Maru during recovery operations in 2001 off Honolulu International Airport's Reef Runway. Families of nine people killed when a U.S. Navy submarine rammed into a Japanese fishing school ship off Hawaii 16 years ago are remembering their loved ones.
