20 for the Next 20 2017: Hawaii's People to Watch
Saddle up and order a drink crafted by one of the best bartenders in the country, served at one of the Top 10 Bars in America. Both are possible at Bar Leather Apron, inside Topa Financial Center in downtown Honolulu, thanks to the vision of Justin Park.
