2 Honolulu restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards

Senia, long-planned and recently opened by chefs Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush, and Vino, run by master sommelier Chuck Furuya, have been nominated for 2017 James Beard Awards in separate categories. Senia, at 75 N. King Street, was nominated in the Best New Restaurant category, while Vino, at 500 Ala Moana in Waterfront Plaza, was nominated in the Outstanding Wine Program category.

