Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matson, Inc. (MATX) to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,939
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|184
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|233
|Anybody seen Lee? She took my old underwear to...
|1 hr
|District 1
|10
|Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|District 1
|44
|Trump cleaning house
|5 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|3
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|Wed
|Paradigm Shift NOW
|544
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC