Worker crushed to death, police say
A 28-year-old worker was crushed to death Thursday while unloading construction material in the Waipio commercial area, police said. Xue Zhong Yu, of Honolulu, died of asphyxia due to compression of the neck and chest, said the Honolulu Medical Examiner's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|17 min
|Walking the beach...
|1,247
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|1 hr
|District 1
|577
|oahu courthouse cost 1 trillion dolalrs everyda...
|3 hr
|liar hilo
|1
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Lysol Bird 4
|500
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Lysol Bird
|751
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|17 hr
|American_Infidel
|11
|Regime looking for more ways to fund their rip ...
|22 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC