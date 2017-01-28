Worker crushed to death, police say

A 28-year-old worker was crushed to death Thursday while unloading construction material in the Waipio commercial area, police said. Xue Zhong Yu, of Honolulu, died of asphyxia due to compression of the neck and chest, said the Honolulu Medical Examiner's office.

