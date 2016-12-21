Woman killed in New Year's Day fireworks explosion
A fireworks explosion at a large New Year's Day gathering on the Hawaiian island of Oahu has left one woman dead and a man critically injured, authorities said. Emergency personnel arrived just after midnight Sunday at the Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei to find the two victims injured.
