What's next for marijuana tax?
Here in Hawaii, we have an initial group of licensed medical marijuana dispensaries getting ready to open shop, although none have opened to date. This has raised some tax issues before, and some are likely to come up again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|19 min
|Leeward Outlier
|578
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,933
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|221
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|174
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|4 hr
|James
|70
|Not My PRESIDENT
|6 hr
|District 1
|87
|Loyalty to the Profit Mammon
|Fri
|Joe Balls
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC