Water main break temporarily shuts down 10th Avenue
Honolulu Police reopened 10th Avenue between Ahe Street and Makanui Place in Palolo shortly before midnight after Board of Water Supply crews repaired an 8-inch water main break. The main broke yesterday morning and left 48 homes without water service.
