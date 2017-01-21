Water main break closes part of H-1 eastbound.
Honolulu police this morning closed part of the H-1 eastbound due to a water main break on Kalanianaole Highway. The Waialae and Kilauea ramps onto the freeway are also closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|American_Infidel
|678
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|3 hr
|American_Infidel
|5
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,949
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|205
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|257
|Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09)
|19 hr
|en io
|222
|tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets?
|Fri
|Monsieur deSade
|5
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC