Water main break closes part of H-1 e...

Water main break closes part of H-1 eastbound.

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Honolulu police this morning closed part of the H-1 eastbound due to a water main break on Kalanianaole Highway. The Waialae and Kilauea ramps onto the freeway are also closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr American_Infidel 678
All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!! 3 hr American_Infidel 5
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 3,949
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 205
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 6 hr Princess Hey 257
News Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09) 19 hr en io 222
tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets? Fri Monsieur deSade 5
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC