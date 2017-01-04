Ward asks attorney general for opinion on homeless map
State Rep. Gene Ward insists there is nothing unconstitutional about a map he published identifying locations of suspected homeless people in his East Honolulu district, but Ward nevertheless has asked the state attorney general for a legal opinion. However, the Attorney General's Office, citing client confidentiality, said it will not disclose its pending opinion on whether the map passes constitutional muster.
