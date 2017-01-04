Ward asks attorney general for opinio...

Ward asks attorney general for opinion on homeless map

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

State Rep. Gene Ward insists there is nothing unconstitutional about a map he published identifying locations of suspected homeless people in his East Honolulu district, but Ward nevertheless has asked the state attorney general for a legal opinion. However, the Attorney General's Office, citing client confidentiality, said it will not disclose its pending opinion on whether the map passes constitutional muster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Be prepared for...... 2 hr American_Infidel 1
News Obama: The Ocean President 2 hr American_Infidel 1
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 3,910
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 hr Princess Hey 205
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 162
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Leeward Outlier 539
Not My PRESIDENT 22 hr American_Infidel 80
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC