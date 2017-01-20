Volvo of Honolulu gets state's OK to ...

Volvo of Honolulu gets state's OK to sell cars again

Dealership officials removed "not for sale" stickers off cars on their lot this afternoon after getting word Thursday night from the state Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board that it had cleared Volvo Car USA to distribute new vehicles in the state. Volvo of Honolulu stopped selling new cars more than two weeks ago because of incomplete paperwork submitted by New Jersey-based distributor Volvo Car USA.

