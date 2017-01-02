Victim of New Year's Eve fireworks fa...

Victim of New Year's Eve fireworks fatality identified

17 hrs ago

A relative made a memorial for the 38 year old woman who died on New Years eve due to a firework blast on Komohana Street at Barber's Point. A woman who died in a new Year's Eve fireworks related incident has been identified as 38-year-old Liona Spencer of Kapolei.

