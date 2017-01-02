Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing ...

Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his U.S. President Barack Obama greets people as he leaves Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, en route to Washington, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, after his annual family vacation on the island of Oahu. HONOLULU - His last presidential vacation behind him, Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump.

