Tua Tagovailoa getting head start on new Alabama coordinator Steve Sarkisian's offense

Steve Sarkisian was the first head coach to offer Tua Tagovailoa when Sarkisian was at USC and Tagovailoa was a younger quarterback prospect at Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now, the two will be united, as Sarkisian has taken over as Alabama's offensive coordinator following Lane Kiffin's recent acceptance of the Florida Atlantic head coaching job.

