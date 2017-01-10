Three new hotels (including the large...

Three new hotels (including the largest Holiday Inn Express) come to Honolulu's Waikiki area

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

With its warm earth tones and custom wood furnishings, Honolulu's new Hyatt Centric will mark its grand opening Jan. 19. With its warm earth tones and custom wood furnishings, Honolulu's new Hyatt Centric will mark its grand opening Jan. 19. The new year is bringing new hotel brands to Honolulu's famed Waikiki Beach area. The city picks up a Hyatt Centric, Holiday Inn Express and Marriott-owned Okina, though none is right on the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 47 min _FLATLINE-------- 228
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 51 min _FLATLINE-------- 3,936
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 53 min _FLATLINE-------- 179
Waianae Joe Balls Is the lone voice from the We... (May '16) 3 hr District 1 33
Register On Topix OR You Will Go Batty Screamin... (Sep '15) 3 hr District 1 76
Anybody seen Lee? She took my old underwear to... 3 hr District 1 7
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 3 hr District 1 541
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC