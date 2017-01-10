Three new hotels (including the largest Holiday Inn Express) come to Honolulu's Waikiki area
With its warm earth tones and custom wood furnishings, Honolulu's new Hyatt Centric will mark its grand opening Jan. 19. With its warm earth tones and custom wood furnishings, Honolulu's new Hyatt Centric will mark its grand opening Jan. 19. The new year is bringing new hotel brands to Honolulu's famed Waikiki Beach area. The city picks up a Hyatt Centric, Holiday Inn Express and Marriott-owned Okina, though none is right on the beach.
