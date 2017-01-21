Thousands march around state Capitol ...

Thousands march around state Capitol in show of solidarity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Thousands of demonstrators walked down South King Street as a sign of solidarity in the Women's March on Washington. Thousands of women, men, children, grandchildren, state legislators and City Council members turned out in the rain today to march around the state Capitol in a sign of solidarity with millions of others around the country pushing for women's rights - and, in many cases, to rebuke the presidency of Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crazy liberals dress up as vaginas 39 min American_Infidel 1
All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!! 1 hr Where is my love ... 21
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr American Infidel 715
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 4 hr Where is my love ... 564
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 13 hr Borg 16 300
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 14 hr Fancy Bear Clone 499
Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07) Sun Where is my love ... 801
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC