Thousands march around state Capitol in show of solidarity
Thousands of demonstrators walked down South King Street as a sign of solidarity in the Women's March on Washington. Thousands of women, men, children, grandchildren, state legislators and City Council members turned out in the rain today to march around the state Capitol in a sign of solidarity with millions of others around the country pushing for women's rights - and, in many cases, to rebuke the presidency of Donald Trump.
