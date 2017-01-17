This startup will ship you specialty ...

This startup will ship you specialty food from some of the most famous restaurants in the US

There's no shortage of food delivery startups out there, but Goldbely wants to tap into something more than nourishment: nostalgia. The 4-year-old startup ships dishes from some of the best-known restaurants in the nation, like Joe's Pizza in New York, Prantl's Bakery in Pittsburgh, and Honolulu Fish Company in Hawaii.

