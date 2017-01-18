State Legislature opens amid debate over death, rail, jails

Several hundred people gathered at the state Capitol in downtown Honolulu Wednesday morning to kick off the opening of this year's legislative session in which lawmakers are expecting spirited debates on issues of rail financing, "death with dignity," overcrowded jails and the state's ongoing homeless problem. Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Joe Souki delivered opening remarks in their respective chambers amid the aroma of leis, followed by local musical performances.

