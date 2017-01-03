Sheldon Adelsona s 18-hour flight from Israel to Honolulu sets record
Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson flew 17 hours, 40 minutes nonstop in his private plane from Israel to Honolulu, Hawaii - the longest flight ever leaving from Ben Gurion International Airport. The flight Monday crossed over Europe to the Arctic Ocean, continued to the North Pole, and then flew south over Alaska toward Honolulu, Haaretz reported Wednesday.
