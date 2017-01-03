Rock group Journey adds third show at Blaisdell

A third Journey concert has been added at the Blaisdell Arena for Feb. 26, with tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 6. The band's Feb. 23 concert sold out within hours of going on sale on Nov. 18. A Feb. 24 show at the arena was added on that day. The concerts are being presented by Live Nation and Honolulu's BAMP Project.

