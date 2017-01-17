Researcher who lost arm in blast sues University of Hawaii
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|3,951
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|23 min
|Leeward Outlier
|690
|Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Where is my love ...
|799
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Bettsy Ross
|57
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|7 hr
|District 1
|9
|Volvo of Honolulu gets state's OK to sell cars ...
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|1
|NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|13
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC