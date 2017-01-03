Report: Hawaii's Startup Community Sh...

Report: Hawaii's Startup Community Shows 'Remarkable Growth'

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Hawaii Star

The number of startups in Hawaii has increased from 18 in 2013 to 145 in 2016 and total capital jumped from $28 million in 2013 to over $252 million in 2016, according to a " snapshot report " compiled by Sultan Ventures, a Honolulu-based boutique venture firm focusing on early-stage startups. The report is based on self-reported information provided by the four major accelerators in Hawaii, and is designed to assess the current state of "Startup Paradise," Hawaii's moniker for its entrepreneurial community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 210
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 165
Not My PRESIDENT 6 hr District 1 81
Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix 11 hr Obama could have WON 38
What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08) 11 hr life 226
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 18 hr Obama could have WON 557
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Wed Princess Hey 3,915
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC