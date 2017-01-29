Protesters rally at Honolulu airport ...

Protesters rally at Honolulu airport against Trump's immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Around 100 protesters gathered at Honolulu International Airport today in protest of a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump that banned certain refugees from entering the United States. Outside the International Arrivals gate, protesters held signs that said "No Ban! All are Welcome" and "Refugees in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Street Level Rail 6 min Where is my love ... 2
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 23 min Where is my love ... 581
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 3 hr Joe Balls 760
Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane? 8 hr District 1 5
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 14 hr RiccardoFire 1,250
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 15 hr John 83
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... Sat moonchild 12
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at January 29 at 3:01PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC