Police looking for gunmen who robbed Chinatown bar
At approximately 1:45 p.m., two men brandished a gun at Tiana's Bar Cafe & Karaoke at 60 N. Nimitz Highway and stole property and an undisclosed amount of money, Lt. Walter Ozeki of the Honolulu Police Department's Robbery Detail said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix
|22 min
|Obama could have WON
|38
|What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08)
|26 min
|life
|226
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Obama could have WON
|557
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|209
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|164
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,915
|Be prepared for......
|Wed
|American_Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC