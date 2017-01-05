Police looking for gunmen who robbed ...

Police looking for gunmen who robbed Chinatown bar

At approximately 1:45 p.m., two men brandished a gun at Tiana's Bar Cafe & Karaoke at 60 N. Nimitz Highway and stole property and an undisclosed amount of money, Lt. Walter Ozeki of the Honolulu Police Department's Robbery Detail said.

