Physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia in the ICU -- experts debate ethical issues
January 18, 2017 - Physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia is a topic of intense debate in society, not least among critical care medicine specialists, who treat many patients at or near the end of life. Core ethical issues involved in PAS/E will be discussed and debated in a unique panel discussion at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's 46th Critical Care Congress, to be held January 21 to 25, 2017, at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.
