Panel to discuss Honolulu police chie...

Panel to discuss Honolulu police chief behind closed doors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Police Commission is meeting for the first time since Chief Louis Kealoha surrendered his gun and badge and went on paid leave. Kealoha took leave after being notified he's the target of a federal investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 2 min tiger_-_dad 3,916
Not My PRESIDENT 7 min District 1 83
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 32 min Princess Hey 212
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 45 min Princess Hey 166
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr District 1 563
Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix 15 hr Obama could have WON 38
What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08) 15 hr life 226
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC