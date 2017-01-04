Panel to discuss Honolulu police chief behind closed doors
The Honolulu Police Commission is meeting for the first time since Chief Louis Kealoha surrendered his gun and badge and went on paid leave. Kealoha took leave after being notified he's the target of a federal investigation.
