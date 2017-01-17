Pahoa landmarks come down due to blaze

Demolition of two Pahoa landmarks - the Akebono Theatre and Luquin's Mexican Restaurant - started Tuesday afternoon following a late-night blaze that heavily damaged both buildings Sunday. Hawaii County officials said they were collapsing both structures for public safety and in anticipation of reopening a stretch of Pahoa Village Road closed following the fire, which destroyed a vacant adjacent building that is thought to have been its source.

