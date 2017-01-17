Pahoa landmarks come down due to blaze
Demolition of two Pahoa landmarks - the Akebono Theatre and Luquin's Mexican Restaurant - started Tuesday afternoon following a late-night blaze that heavily damaged both buildings Sunday. Hawaii County officials said they were collapsing both structures for public safety and in anticipation of reopening a stretch of Pahoa Village Road closed following the fire, which destroyed a vacant adjacent building that is thought to have been its source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|645
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|3 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|23
|tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets?
|3 hr
|District 1
|3
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|18
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Rumplestilskin
|299
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|9 hr
|Trump your President
|76
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Da Bears Many
|498
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC