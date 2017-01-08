Paddle board found adrift off Maui with no one aboard
The Coast Guard is asking the public's help identifying the owner of a 12-foot paddle board found adrift today about two miles off Ulua Beach Park, Maui. The white board, with yellow and red markings, was found by the fishing vessel Strike Zone, which notified the Coast Guard about 8 a.m. Anyone with information that might help identify the owner of the board is asked to contact the Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.
