One dead in Ewa Beach house fire

One dead in Ewa Beach house fire

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Honolulu firefighters responded to the house fire on Pololia street at 4:48 a.m., where it was reported that flames and smoke were coming from the rear of the 2nd story of the house. Four other occupants of the house were alerted of the fire by a smoke detector and tried to alert the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 9 min Joe Balls 573
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 3,927
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 1 hr Princess Hey 219
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 172
Loyalty to the Profit Mammon 20 hr Joe Balls 2
Not My PRESIDENT Fri American_Infidel 84
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) Fri Botoman 4 23
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC