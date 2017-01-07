One dead in Ewa Beach house fire
Honolulu firefighters responded to the house fire on Pololia street at 4:48 a.m., where it was reported that flames and smoke were coming from the rear of the 2nd story of the house. Four other occupants of the house were alerted of the fire by a smoke detector and tried to alert the victim.
