Officers to give former HPD chief 'final salute' today
A section of South Beretania Street fronting the Honolulu Police Department will briefly close today for a "final salute" to honor retired Police Chief Francis Keala. Keala, 86, died Jan. 7 of congestive failure at his Honolulu home.
