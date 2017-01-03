There are on the Government Executive story from 22 hrs ago, titled Obama: The Ocean President. In it, Government Executive reports that:

In August 1961, Barack Obama was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, thousands of miles from the American mainland. He spent 14 of his first 18 years on those islands, bodysurfing off Sandy Beach Park, surrounded by the expansive blue of the Pacific.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Government Executive.