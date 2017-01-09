Obama granted pardons by autopen. Could Trump grant them by tweet?
The White House is relying on an obscure 1929 legal opinion holding that pardons "need not have the president's autograph." Obama granted pardons by autopen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|30 min
|Dimitri 4
|55
|Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix (Jul '16)
|40 min
|Leeward Outlier
|42
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Heck Yes its warm
|591
|Remembering Hawaii in the 70Â’s and 80Â’s (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|rococo325
|3,690
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|227
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|3,935
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|178
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC