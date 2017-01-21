No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 8.0...

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 8.0M quake in Solomon Islands

11 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A magnitude-8.0 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific tonight, but scientists said no Pacific-wide tsunami would result. The quake struck at 6:30 p.m. Hawaii time with an epicenter about 25 miles west of Paguna, Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

