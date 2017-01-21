No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 8.0M quake in Solomon Islands
A magnitude-8.0 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific tonight, but scientists said no Pacific-wide tsunami would result. The quake struck at 6:30 p.m. Hawaii time with an epicenter about 25 miles west of Paguna, Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|693
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|212
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|262
|All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!!
|11 hr
|Joe Balls
|10
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,951
|Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Where is my love ...
|799
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Bettsy Ross
|57
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC