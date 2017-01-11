No fish story: There's a fish named Obama. Actually, there are two
This is one rare fish, and one that didn't get away. The Tosanoides obama, discovered last June in a marine sanctuary in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, has been named in honor of President Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|11 hr
|Paradigm Shift NOW
|544
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|231
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|182
|Not My PRESIDENT
|13 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|91
|Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|43
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|593
|Anybody seen Lee? She took my old underwear to...
|15 hr
|Francine
|8
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC