No fish story: There's a fish named O...

No fish story: There's a fish named Obama. Actually, there are two

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

This is one rare fish, and one that didn't get away. The Tosanoides obama, discovered last June in a marine sanctuary in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, has been named in honor of President Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 11 hr Paradigm Shift NOW 544
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 12 hr Princess Hey 231
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 12 hr Princess Hey 182
Not My PRESIDENT 13 hr Leeward Outlier 91
Commenting on BLM ist Verbotten durch das Topix (Jul '16) 14 hr Leeward Outlier 43
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 14 hr Leeward Outlier 593
Anybody seen Lee? She took my old underwear to... 15 hr Francine 8
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC