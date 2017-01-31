The PA'I Foundation hosted the 2017 Mo'olelo Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art on Jan. 30 with performances by Robert Cazimero, Jerry Santos, Moses Goods and Los Texmaniacs, the award-winning short play "Backstage, Blue Moon," Brook Parker's "The Oahu Eight" and the mixed-media presentation "E Ola, E Ola Ka Mo'i" in a celebration of Hawaiian storytelling through chants, hula and songs.

