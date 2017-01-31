Mo'olelo Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art
The PA'I Foundation hosted the 2017 Mo'olelo Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art on Jan. 30 with performances by Robert Cazimero, Jerry Santos, Moses Goods and Los Texmaniacs, the award-winning short play "Backstage, Blue Moon," Brook Parker's "The Oahu Eight" and the mixed-media presentation "E Ola, E Ola Ka Mo'i" in a celebration of Hawaiian storytelling through chants, hula and songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|14 min
|District 1
|583
|Hawaii's own Hanoi Jane?
|38 min
|You Are Fired
|11
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|46 min
|You Are Fired
|30
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|54 min
|You Are Fired
|788
|Happy days are here again?
|55 min
|District 1
|2
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|275
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|224
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC