Meth ring leader sentenced to 28 year...

Meth ring leader sentenced to 28 years in prison

21 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A leader of a ring that conspired to smuggle methamphetamine from San Diego to Hawaii has been sentenced in federal court to 28 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office in Honolulu said today. Jesse Wade Pelkey, 38, of Imperial Beach, Calif., was sentenced Thursday by Senior District Judge Helen Gillmor.

