Mental health exam orderecd for attempted murder suspect
Court proceedings have been put on hold in the case against a 34-year-old Kailua-Kona man charged with attempted murder and felony assault stemming from an Oct. 28 beating off Henry Street. Kona Circuit Court Judge Melvin Fujino on Jan. 5 granted a motion filed by attorney Michael Schlueter on behalf of his client Anthony "Tony" Beaudet-Close to suspend all proceedings pending a mental health examination conducted by a panel of three doctors.
