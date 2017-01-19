Matson settles with EPA over massive ...

Matson settles with EPA over massive molasses spill in Honolulu Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

In this Sept. 11, 2013, photo, a Pacific Environmental Corp. worker skims the water near the Matson shipyard in the Kapalama Basin in Honolulu after a molasses spill in Honolulu Harbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 min District 1 675
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 3,946
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 1 hr Princess Hey 255
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 203
All Hail YOUR new President Donald J Trump!! 4 hr Merry Moosmas 3
News Chuukese man gets life term for murder - Hawaii... (Jul '09) 5 hr en io 222
tickets...tickets...who needs trumpe tickets? 12 hr Monsieur deSade 5
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Honolulu County was issued at January 20 at 3:42PM HST

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC