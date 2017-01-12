Map of homeless people's locations OK'd
The state Attorney General's office told state Rep. Gene Ward that a map he published in November of suspected homeless encampments and homeless activity in his East Honolulu district passes legal muster and is constitutional. "The stated purpose of the map is for the protection of the public, so that families with children will know to avoid such areas," Deputy Attorney General Diane K. Taira wrote in a letter to Ward on Monday.
