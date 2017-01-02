Man injured after oven blast from gas...

Man injured after oven blast from gas leak in Waianae

A man was injured when a gas leak from the oven he was using caused an explosion in a Waianae residence this afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department said the incident occurred at 87-919 Kulauku Street just before 3 p.m., when neighboring residents were evacuated as a precaution and the gas to the home was shut off.

