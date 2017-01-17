Malfunctioning siren blares again in Camp Smith
For the second night in a row, a malfunctioning emergency siren system has sounded in the Camp Smith area at Halawa, prompting residents to complain to the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management. Department spokesman John Cummings said he received a call a little after 8:35 p.m. Tuesday about the sirens.
