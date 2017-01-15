Kunia man arrested for attempted assault of 16-year-old
A 40-year-old Kunia man was arrested Saturday after he tried to assault a 16-year-old boy with a blunt weapon, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|10
|"We need to clean this up!!"
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|9
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Boto 4
|56
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|6 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|7
|Not My PRESIDENT
|7 hr
|Urolagnia
|96
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Urolagnia
|614
|Just when you thought they couldn't get any dum...
|7 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC