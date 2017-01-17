Kim heads to Honolulu: Mayor lobbies for hotel tax, homeless help, invasive species control
Kim isn't exactly arriving hat in hand, but he does have a few requests for state leaders as they start their legislative session today. Kim's top priorities include help with invasive species, tackling homelessness and getting a larger county share of the transient accommodations tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|unreals_dad
|250
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|73
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|17
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|630
|Drain the Swamp in Hawaii
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|12
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|199
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Boto man 4
|24
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC